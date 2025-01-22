CNOOC Limited Unveils Ambitious 2025 Strategy with Focus on Growth and Shareholder Returns

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from CNOOC Limited ( (HK:0883) ) is now available.

CNOOC Limited has announced its business strategy for 2025, targeting a net production of 760 to 780 million barrels of oil equivalent, with substantial contributions from both China and overseas projects. The company plans to maintain a stable capital expenditure, with significant investments in exploration, development, and production activities. Key projects expected to commence in 2025 include ventures in China and significant international projects in Guyana and Brazil. The company aims to ensure a minimum annual dividend payout ratio of 45% over the next few years, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns while promoting growth, technological advancement, and green development.

More about CNOOC Limited

CNOOC Limited is a major player in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company operates both in China and overseas, with a significant portion of its production sourced from these regions.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,779

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €114.8B

