CNOOC Limited Renews Key Transactions for 2026-2028

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from CNOOC Limited ( (HK:0883) ).

CNOOC Limited has announced the renewal of its Continuing Connected Transactions for the period from 2026 to 2028, following the approval of similar transactions for 2023 to 2025. The renewal involves a Comprehensive Framework Agreement with CNOOC and its associates, allowing for the provision of various products and services between the parties. This move requires approval from independent shareholders and is expected to maintain the company’s operational continuity and strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0883) stock is a Buy with a HK$21.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CNOOC Limited stock, see the HK:0883 Stock Forecast page.

More about CNOOC Limited

CNOOC Limited is a major player in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company focuses on offshore China and has significant international operations, positioning itself as a key entity in the energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 77,518,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$976B

For a thorough assessment of 0883 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue