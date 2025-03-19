CNFinance Clarifies Market Position Amid Name Change and Misrepresentation Concerns

CNFinance Holdings ( (CNF) ) has provided an update.

On March 19, 2025, CNFinance Holdings Limited addressed recent market news involving ‘Fanhua’ by clarifying that entities operating under the name ‘Fanhua’ are not affiliated with the company. In November 2024, CNFinance changed its name to ‘CNFinance Holdings Limited 深泛联控股有限公司.’ The company emphasized that any misuse or misrepresentation of its name or brand associating it with ‘Fanhua’ could lead to legal action. This announcement underscores CNFinance’s commitment to protecting its brand integrity and clarifying its market position.

CNFinance Holdings Limited is a leading home equity loan service provider in China. The company operates by connecting demands and supplies through collaborations with sales partners and trust companies under the trust lending model, as well as with sales partners, local channel partners, and commercial banks under the commercial bank partnership model. CNFinance primarily targets micro- and small-enterprise owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities and other major cities in China.

YTD Price Performance: -18.56%

Average Trading Volume: 49,875

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.09M

