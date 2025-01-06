CN Logistics Secures 2025 Warehouse Leases with CS China

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An announcement from CN Logistics International Holdings Limited ( (HK:2130) ) is now available.

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited has announced its entry into the 2025 Lease Agreements with CS China for warehouse premises in Shanghai, effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025. This connected transaction, which involves a total right-of-use asset value of RMB6,288,000, aligns with the company’s operational strategy and falls under the reporting requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules, highlighting its ongoing relationship with major shareholder DP World.

More about CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited operates in the logistics industry, focusing on providing warehousing and related services. The company is involved in the management of leased premises primarily used as warehouses.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 26,862

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.04B

