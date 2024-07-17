CMR Expands Portfolio with High-Grade Igli Project

Caerus Mineral Resources Plc (GB:CMRS) has released an update.

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (CMR) has announced the acquisition of an exclusive option to purchase the Igli Project, a promising high-grade silver and copper project in Morocco. The company has secured £750,000 through a convertible loan to fund exploration programs, with Prism Group AG becoming a major strategic investor. Additionally, CMR has signaled a leadership change with Dominic Traynor taking on the role of Executive Chairman.

