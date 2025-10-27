CMON Limited Seeks Shareholder Approval for Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CMON Limited ( (HK:1792) ) has provided an update.

CMON Limited has announced a clarification regarding its recent disposal announcement, confirming that it has obtained written approval from major shareholders holding approximately 49.21% of the issued shares. However, as this does not exceed 50%, the disposal requires approval at an extraordinary general meeting, which the company plans to convene.

CMON Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with a focus on its subsidiaries. The company is publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1792.

Average Trading Volume: 14,711,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$112M

