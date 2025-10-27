CMON Limited Clarifies Shareholding Structure in Recent Reports

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from CMON Limited ( (HK:1792) ).

CMON Limited has issued a clarification announcement regarding amendments to the shareholding structures in its 2025 Interim Report and 2024 Annual Report. The changes involve updates to the percentage of shareholding interests held by various entities and individuals, such as CA SPV, DD SPV, Quantum Asset, and others. These clarifications ensure accurate representation of the company’s ownership structure, which is crucial for stakeholders and investors to understand the distribution of shares and the influence of major shareholders.

More about CMON Limited

CMON Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in various business activities through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 14,711,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$112M

For detailed information about 1792 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

