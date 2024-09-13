CMON Limited Announces Executive Reshuffle

CMON Limited (HK:1792) has released an update.

CMON Limited has announced that Mr. David Preti, previously serving as an executive Director, has been redesignated to a non-executive role as of September 13, 2024. In addition to his new position, Preti will also step down from his role as chief operating officer effective March 9, 2025. He holds a significant 13.71% share of the company and has a diverse background in game development and re-insurance.

