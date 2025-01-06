CMOC Group Projects Significant Increase in 2024 Metal Production

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

China Molybdenum Co ( (HK:3993) ) has provided an update.

CMOC Group Limited has announced its preliminary production volumes for major products in 2024, highlighting a significant increase in copper and cobalt production by 55% and 106% respectively, compared to 2023. This substantial growth in production volumes reflects the company’s robust operational capabilities and could enhance its competitive position within the mining industry, although stakeholders are cautioned about potential investment risks related to unaudited data.

More about China Molybdenum Co

CMOC Group Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the mining industry. The company focuses on the production of metals such as copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, and niobium, as well as phosphate fertilizer.

YTD Price Performance: -2.22%

Average Trading Volume: 7,016

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $19.03B

Learn more about 3993 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.