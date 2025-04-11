CMOC Group Limited Schedules Board Meeting to Review Q1 2025 Results

China Molybdenum Co ( (HK:3993) ) has issued an update.

CMOC Group Limited has announced that a board meeting will be held on April 25, 2025, to consider and approve the publication of its quarterly results for the first quarter of 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about China Molybdenum Co

CMOC Group Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the mining industry. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and processing of minerals, with a focus on molybdenum and other related products.

YTD Price Performance: -2.21%

Average Trading Volume: 18,884

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $17.12B

