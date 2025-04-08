CMOC Group Limited Reports Strong Q1 2025 Production Growth

An announcement from China Molybdenum Co ( (HK:3993) ) is now available.

CMOC Group Limited announced a significant increase in the production of its main products, copper, cobalt, and niobium, during the first quarter of 2025, with respective year-on-year increases of 15.65%, 20.68%, and 4.39%. This growth, coupled with higher sales prices, resulted in better-than-expected operating indicators, positioning the company for strategic expansion and high-quality development throughout the year.

CMOC Group Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the mining industry. The company focuses on the production of key minerals such as copper, cobalt, niobium, molybdenum, and tungsten, with a strategic emphasis on expanding resource utilization and achieving high-quality development.

