CMOC Group Limited Reports Strong Profit Growth in Q3 2025 Despite Revenue Dip

China Molybdenum Co ( (HK:3993) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CMOC Group Limited has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a slight decrease in operating revenue by 2.36% compared to the same period last year, while total profit and net profit attributable to shareholders saw substantial increases of 64.37% and 96.40%, respectively. The financial report highlights a robust growth in profitability despite a decline in revenue, indicating improved operational efficiency and cost management. This performance may strengthen CMOC’s position in the mining industry and provide positive implications for its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3993) stock is a Buy with a HK$17.50 price target.

CMOC Group Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the mining industry. The company primarily focuses on the extraction and processing of molybdenum and other minerals, positioning itself as a significant player in the global mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 52,324,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$352.8B

