CMMB Vision Proposes Major Share Reorganization

CMMB Vision Holdings has announced a capital reorganization which includes a share consolidation, capital reduction, and share sub-division. Every twenty existing shares will be consolidated into one new share, followed by a reduction in paid-up capital and a sub-division of unissued shares. The changes remain subject to shareholder approval and market conditions, urging shareholders to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

