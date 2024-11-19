CML Microsystems Shows Revenue Growth and Market Expansion

CML Microsystems (GB:CML) has released an update.
CML Microsystems reported an 18% rise in revenue to £12.53m for the first half of 2024, driven partly by the MwT acquisition. Despite industry challenges, the company is expanding into new market segments with innovative product offerings and maintains a solid financial position with strong cash reserves and no debt. CML remains optimistic about its strategic growth, supported by ongoing investments and a robust customer base.
