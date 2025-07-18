CMK Corporation Announces New Share Issuance for Director Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CMK Corporation ( (JP:6958) ) has shared an announcement.

CMK Corporation has announced the issuance of new shares as part of a restricted stock compensation plan for its directors, excluding outside directors. This initiative aims to incentivize directors to enhance corporate value and align their interests with shareholders. The issuance involves 41,624 common shares at an issue price of 339 yen per share, totaling 14,110,536 yen. The transfer restrictions on these shares will be lifted under certain conditions related to the directors’ tenure, promoting long-term engagement and stability within the company’s leadership.

More about CMK Corporation

CMK Corporation operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production and distribution of printed circuit boards. The company is known for its commitment to innovation and quality, serving a diverse range of markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 666,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen22.91B

