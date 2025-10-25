CMI Limited Schedules 37th CoC Meeting Amid Insolvency Process

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from CMI Limited ( (IN:CMICABLES) ) is now available.

CMI Limited has announced the scheduling of the 37th Meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) as part of its Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. This meeting, set for October 27, 2025, is a significant step in the company’s ongoing efforts to address its financial challenges and obligations under the SEBI Listing Regulations. The outcome of this meeting could have important implications for the company’s future operations and its stakeholders.

CMI Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,517

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 59.94M INR

See more data about CMICABLES stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

