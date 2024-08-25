CMGE Technology Group Anticipates H1 2024 Loss

CMGE Technology Group Limited (HK:0302) has released an update.

CMGE Technology Group Limited has issued a profit warning, expecting to post a net loss of no more than RMB243.0 million for the first half of 2024, a stark contrast to the RMB51.0 million profit from the same period the previous year. The anticipated loss is attributed to decreased non-operating income, increased non-operating expenses, and deferred game launches. However, the company remains optimistic about the future, citing ongoing profitable operations in certain segments and the expected launch of new games in the latter half of 2024.

