CMGE Technology Group Accelerates Web3 Initiatives and Expands Global Gaming Ecosystem

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CMGE Technology Group Limited ( (HK:0302) ) has shared an update.

CMGE Technology Group Limited is accelerating its strategic initiatives in Web3 technologies, focusing on tokenizing real-world assets (RWA) of its top IP, ‘The Legend of Sword and Fairy,’ and launching a Web3 aggregated payment tool. These measures aim to leverage historic opportunities in Hong Kong’s Web3 policies, optimize cross-border payments, and enhance the company’s global gaming ecosystem. Additionally, CMGE is developing ‘KKFun Esports,’ a decentralized Web3 e-sports gaming platform, to expand its overseas business and integrate its payment tools, positioning itself at the forefront of the evolving gaming sector.

More about CMGE Technology Group Limited

CMGE Technology Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the gaming industry with a focus on intellectual property (IP) operations and the development of Web3 technologies. The company is engaged in game publishing and is expanding its presence in the global gaming ecosystem.

Average Trading Volume: 7,235,622

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.59B

Find detailed analytics on 0302 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue