CMGE Technology Announces New Share Subscriptions

CMGE Technology Group Limited (HK:0302) has released an update.

CMGE Technology Group Limited has announced the conditional subscription of 105,777,777 new shares at HK$0.90 each, involving separate agreements with three subscribers post-trading on 10 October 2024. The subscriptions will slightly expand the company’s share base, with completion contingent on certain conditions being met. Investors are urged to be cautious when trading the company’s securities.

