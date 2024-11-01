CMGE Expands Share Capital with Softstar Transaction

CMGE Technology Group Limited (HK:0302) has released an update.

CMGE Technology Group Limited has successfully completed a share transaction with Softstar, issuing 38 million new shares valued at approximately HK$1.68 each. This allotment, which marks a 1.27% increase in CMGE’s issued share capital, follows the fulfillment of necessary conditions and Softstar’s receipt of an initial cash payment. The transaction reflects CMGE’s ongoing strategic efforts to expand its shareholder base and enhance its market position.

For further insights into HK:0302 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.