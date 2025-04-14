CME Group Sells OSTTRA to KKR for $3.1 Billion

CME Group ( (CME) ) just unveiled an update.

On April 14, 2025, CME Group and S&P Global announced the sale of their joint venture, OSTTRA, to investment funds managed by KKR for $3.1 billion. OSTTRA, established in 2021, is a key provider of post-trade solutions for the global OTC market, and the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025. KKR plans to support OSTTRA’s growth by investing in technology and innovation, while maintaining the current management team. This sale reflects S&P Global’s strategy of portfolio optimization and is expected to enhance OSTTRA’s market position and customer value.

Spark’s Take on CME Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CME is a Outperform.

CME Group’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial fundamentals, positive earnings outlook, and favorable valuation. The company is well-positioned within the capital markets industry, with strong revenue and profit growth, effective cost management, and strategic initiatives driving future growth. Technical indicators support a bullish view, although caution is advised due to potential overbought conditions.

To see Spark’s full report on CME stock, click here.

More about CME Group

CME Group is the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, enabling clients to trade futures, options, cash, and OTC markets. It offers a wide range of global benchmark products across major asset classes, including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals. The company operates platforms such as CME Globex for futures and options trading, BrokerTec for fixed income trading, and EBS for foreign exchange trading.

YTD Price Performance: 13.18%

Average Trading Volume: 2,488,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $94.25B

Find detailed analytics on CME stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue