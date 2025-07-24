CMC Markets Secures Shareholder Approval at 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CMC Markets ( (GB:CMCX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CMC Markets Plc announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2025 Annual General Meeting were passed, including the approval of the Director’s Remuneration Report and the re-election of several directors. The meeting also confirmed a final dividend of 8.3 pence per share, to be paid on August 15, 2025. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CMCX) stock is a Hold with a £2.46 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CMC Markets stock, see the GB:CMCX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CMCX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CMCX is a Outperform.

CMC Markets is financially robust with a strong valuation and dividend yield. The technical outlook is neutral, and corporate events show mixed sentiments. The stock is well-positioned but needs revenue growth for higher scores.

More about CMC Markets

CMC Markets Plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering online trading services. The company provides a platform for trading in financial instruments such as forex, indices, commodities, and shares, focusing on retail and institutional clients globally.

Average Trading Volume: 540,388

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £674M

