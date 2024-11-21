CMC Markets Reports Strong Half-Year Financial Performance

CMC Markets (GB:CMCX) has released an update.

CMC Markets reported a remarkable financial performance for the half-year ending September 2024, with a 45% increase in net operating income to £177.4 million and a significant turnaround in pre-tax profit to £49.6 million from a loss the previous year. The company’s strategic focus on technological innovation and key partnerships with Revolut and ASB Bank have bolstered its growth, particularly in the B2B segment. With a 210% increase in interim dividend and continued expansion in product offerings, CMC Markets is well-positioned for sustained future growth.

