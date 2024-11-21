CMC Markets Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

CMC Markets (GB:CMCX) has released an update.

CMC Markets has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 45% surge in net operating income to £177.4 million, driven by increased client trading activity and strategic partnerships with Revolut and ASB Bank. The company has also achieved a profit before tax of £49.6 million, a notable turnaround from a loss the previous year, while reducing operating costs by 9%. CMC’s focus on diversification and technological innovation continues to strengthen its position in the financial markets.

