CMBC Capital Expands Portfolio with New Securities Acquisition

CMBC Capital Holdings Limited has expanded its investment portfolio by acquiring additional convertible securities valued at approximately US$7.5 million. These transactions, conducted in the over-the-counter market, are categorized as disclosable but do not require shareholder approval. The securities, issued by ING Groep N.V., offer a 6.5% interest rate until 2025 and are listed on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange.

