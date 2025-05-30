CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Announce Major Merger Agreement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Euronav ( (CMBT) ) has issued an announcement.

On May 28, 2025, CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean announced a definitive merger agreement, under which Golden Ocean will merge with a subsidiary of CMB.TECH in a stock-for-stock transaction. This merger will create one of the largest diversified maritime groups globally, with a combined fleet of approximately 250 vessels. The merger, unanimously approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and shareholder consent. Post-merger, CMB.TECH shareholders will own about 70% of the combined entity, while Golden Ocean shareholders will hold approximately 30%.

The most recent analyst rating on (CMBT) stock is a Hold with a EUR17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Euronav stock, see the CMBT Stock Forecast page.

More about Euronav

CMB.TECH is a diversified maritime group headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, operating over 160 vessels including crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, and container ships. The company also provides hydrogen and ammonia fuel solutions. It is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE. Golden Ocean is a Bermuda-based shipping company specializing in dry bulk cargo transportation, with a fleet of over 90 vessels.

Average Trading Volume: 50,690

Current Market Cap: €1.57B

Learn more about CMBT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.