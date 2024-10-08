CM Hi-Tech Cleanroom Announces Trading Halt

Channel Micron Holdings Company Limited (HK:2115) has released an update.

CM Hi-Tech Cleanroom Limited has announced a trading halt for its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited effective from 1:00 p.m. on 8 October 2024. The halt is in anticipation of a forthcoming announcement related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which is expected to contain inside information regarding the company.

