Cluey Ltd Prepares for 2024 AGM

Cluey Ltd (AU:CLU) has released an update.

Cluey Ltd, an awarded and innovative Australian Edtech company listed on ASX, is gearing up for its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with shareholders set to convene on November 7th. The company has made available its AGM documents electronically, with options for shareholders to receive physical copies upon request. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in person or by proxy with instructions provided for various methods including online, post, hand delivery, or email.

For further insights into AU:CLU stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.