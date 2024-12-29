CLSA Premium Share Transfer: CITIC Reduces Stake

CLSA Premium Ltd. (HK:6877) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

CLSA Premium Ltd. is set for a significant change in ownership as CITIC Securities International plans to transfer 40% of its shares through a public solicitation process on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange. This move will see CITIC’s stake drop to 19.03%, with the transfer priced at a minimum of approximately HKD97,994,000. Interested buyers must meet specific eligibility criteria and can pay either in a lump sum or installments.

For further insights into HK:6877 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.