CLSA Premium Share Transfer: CITIC Reduces Stake

CLSA Premium Ltd. is set for a significant change in ownership as CITIC Securities International plans to transfer 40% of its shares through a public solicitation process on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange. This move will see CITIC’s stake drop to 19.03%, with the transfer priced at a minimum of approximately HKD97,994,000. Interested buyers must meet specific eligibility criteria and can pay either in a lump sum or installments.
