CLS Holdings Reveals Vauxhall Mixed-Use Project

CLS Holdings PLC has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform their Citadel Place site in Vauxhall, London, into a mixed-use development featuring 180-200 residential homes, 450 student accommodations, and various communal and retail spaces. The redevelopment aims to rejuvenate the area with modern, sustainable architecture and improve community interaction through new open spaces and pedestrian routes. CLS, with a longstanding investment history in Vauxhall, is engaging with local stakeholders through public consultations before submitting a planning application.

