CLS Holdings Reports Mixed Mid-Year Results

CLS Holdings PLC reports a mixed financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 5.9% increase in net rental income to £58.9 million, despite a 10.1% decline in EPRA Net Tangible Assets per share and a loss after tax of £61.1 million. The company notes positive leasing momentum and a slight decrease in vacancy rates, alongside a strategic focus on driving rental growth and valuation increases across their UK, Germany, and France portfolio.

