CLS Holdings Releases 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

CLS Holdings ( (GB:CLI) ) just unveiled an update.

CLS Holdings PLC, a real estate investment company, has published its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, along with the Notice of its upcoming Annual General Meeting. This announcement marks the availability of key documents for shareholders, which are accessible on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism, ensuring transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about CLS Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -19.95%

Average Trading Volume: 1,054,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £235.7M

See more data about CLI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

