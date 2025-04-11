CLS Holdings Executives Acquire Shares Under Incentive Plan

CLS Holdings ( (GB:CLI) ) has shared an update.

CLS Holdings plc, a real estate investment company, announced that its CEO Fredrik Widlund and CFO Andrew Kirkman acquired ordinary shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence positively.

More about CLS Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -19.01%

Average Trading Volume: 1,039,126

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £241.6M

See more data about CLI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue