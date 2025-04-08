CLS Holdings CEO Increases Stake with Significant Share Purchase

An announcement from CLS Holdings ( (GB:CLI) ) is now available.

CLS Holdings plc announced that its CEO, Fredrik Widlund, has purchased 80,981 ordinary shares of the company at a price of 61.57 pence per share. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a significant investment by the CEO, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance and stability within the market.

CLS Holdings plc operates within the real estate sector, focusing on property investment and management. The company is known for its portfolio of commercial properties across the UK and Europe, catering to a diverse range of tenants.

