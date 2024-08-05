CLP Holdings Reports Robust Earnings Growth

CLP Holdings (HK:0002) has released an update.

CLP Holdings Limited reported a 25% increase in operating earnings at HK$5,855 million for the first half of 2024, compared to the same period last year, driven by strong performances in Hong Kong, Australia, and India, despite lower earnings from its nuclear operations in Mainland China. The company declared a stable interim dividend of HK$0.63 per share, reflecting confidence in its financial health and ongoing commitment to shareholder returns. Additionally, CLP celebrated significant milestones in its partnerships in Mainland China, underscoring its strategic focus on decarbonization and sustainable energy initiatives in the region.

