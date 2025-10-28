Clover Corporation Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Clover Corporation Limited ( (AU:CLV) ) is now available.

Clover Corporation Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Fiona Pearse acquiring 62,996 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, increasing her total holdings to 149,028 shares. This transaction, valued at $40,050, reflects a strategic move by the director, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and stability, which could positively impact stakeholder perceptions.

More about Clover Corporation Limited

Clover Corporation Limited operates in the health and nutrition industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative ingredients and products. The company is known for its specialty in microencapsulation technology, which enhances the stability and delivery of sensitive ingredients, particularly in the infant formula and nutritional supplement markets.

Average Trading Volume: 153,887

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$108.5M

