Clover Corp Director Buys More Shares

In a significant update for investors, Clover Corporation Ltd has announced that Director Rupert Harrington has increased his stake in the company through an on-market purchase. As of September 25, 2024, Harrington acquired an additional 40,162 ordinary shares at a total value of $18,477, bringing his total holdings to 769,083 shares. This move, reflecting a vote of confidence from within the company’s leadership, could be of interest to shareholders monitoring insider activity.

