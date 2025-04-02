Clover Biopharmaceuticals Grants Options and RSUs to Boost Talent Retention

Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. ( (HK:2197) ) has issued an announcement.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. announced the grant of 5,964,000 options and 9,016,500 restricted stock units (RSUs) to eligible participants under its Post-IPO Share Option Plan and RSU Scheme. The options and RSUs are part of the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain talent by aligning employee and stakeholder interests with company performance. The options have a 10-year validity, with vesting conditions tied to group and individual performance targets, reflecting the company’s commitment to achieving long-term growth and operational success.

Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company is primarily focused on developing and commercializing vaccines and biologic therapeutic products.

