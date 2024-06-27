Cloudberry Expands Hydropower Presence in Norway

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA (DE:52K) has released an update.

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA has bolstered its stake in the Norwegian hydropower sector by acquiring an additional 15.99% of Forte Energy Norway AS, increasing its total ownership to 49.99% and expanding its annual production capacity by 41 GWh. This strategic move, financed by Cloudberry’s strong cash reserves, aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through sustainable and efficient energy assets. The deal, cementing a deeper partnership with Forte and Swiss Life Asset Managers, is set to close by 28 June 2024.

For further insights into DE:52K stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.