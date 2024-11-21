Close Brothers Group Sees Robust Start Amid Challenges

Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG) has released an update.

Close Brothers Group reported a strong start to its 2025 financial year, with a robust performance in its Banking division, a stable increase in its loan book, and solid net interest margins. Despite challenges faced by Winterflood due to market conditions, the group’s asset management saw growth, and it remains confident in its core business model and capital position. The company is navigating uncertainties from a Court judgment on motor finance commissions, impacting its UK motor finance operations, but has resumed most of its business activities.

