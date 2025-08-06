Close Brothers Group Executives Acquire Shares Under Incentive Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Close Brothers Group ( (GB:CBG) ) is now available.

Close Brothers Group plc announced that key managerial personnel, including the Group Head of Human Resources, the Group Chief Finance Officer, and the Group Chief Risk Officer, have acquired shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. The transactions, which took place on 5 August 2025 at the London Stock Exchange, involve the purchase of ordinary shares at a price of 501p each. This move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to align the interests of its management team with those of its shareholders, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CBG) stock is a Buy with a £4.63 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Close Brothers Group stock, see the GB:CBG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CBG is a Neutral.

Close Brothers Group scores a 68, driven primarily by strong technical momentum and positive corporate events. However, declining financial performance and poor valuation metrics, especially the negative P/E ratio, dampen the overall score. The company’s strategic restructuring efforts are positive, but liquidity and earnings issues need addressing.

More about Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc is a financial services company operating in the UK, providing lending, deposit-taking, wealth management services, and securities trading. The company focuses on serving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and retail clients, with a strong emphasis on maintaining a prudent approach to risk management.

Average Trading Volume: 757,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £781.2M

