Close Brothers Group Announces Leadership Change

An update from Close Brothers Group ( (GB:CBG) ) is now available.

Close Brothers Group has announced the departure of Adrian Sainsbury from his role as Group Chief Executive due to health reasons, effective January 6, 2025. Mike Morgan, previously Group Finance Director and interim Chief Executive, has been appointed as the new Group Chief Executive, ensuring leadership continuity and strategic delivery.

Close Brothers is a leading UK merchant banking group providing lending, deposit taking, wealth management services, and securities trading. The company employs approximately 4,000 people, primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 19.83%

Average Trading Volume: 427

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $431.3M

Learn more about CBG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.