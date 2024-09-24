Clontarf Energy Secures Funds for Bolivian Lithium

Clontarf Energy (GB:CLON) has released an update.

Clontarf Energy plc has successfully raised £450,000 through a share placement to fund the next phase of their lithium project in Bolivia, which includes advancing negotiations, processing bulk samples, and further developing a pilot-plant. Shareholders will see a 12.2% increase in the company’s issued capital, with the new shares set to be traded on AIM by early October. The company’s progress in Bolivia has been promising, with a joint venture pilot plant ready for production testing, and is preparing for potential early deployment to Bolivian salars.

For further insights into GB:CLON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.