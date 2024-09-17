Clontarf Energy Announces Upcoming Shareholder Presentation

Clontarf Energy (GB:CLON) has released an update.

Clontarf Energy Plc has announced an upcoming live presentation by Chairman David Horgan on the Interim Results, scheduled for September 20, 2024, which is accessible to all interested shareholders. The event, hosted on the Investor Meet Company platform, allows for pre-submitted questions and open registration for potential investors seeking insights into the company’s performance.

