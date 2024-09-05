Clip Money Inc. Welcomes New Director, Aims for Growth

Clip Money Inc. (TSE:CLIP) has released an update.

Clip Money Inc. has announced the resignation of Mr. Jeff Gibson from its board of directors and the subsequent appointment of Mr. Don Layden Jr., an experienced leader with a strong background in banking, payments, and strategic advice for fintech companies. Layden’s expertise is expected to drive growth and expand Clip Money Inc.’s business in the financial technology sector.

