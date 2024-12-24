Clime Investment Management Director Increases Shareholding

Clime Investment Management Ltd (AU:CIW) has released an update.

Clime Investment Management Ltd has announced a change in director John Bruce Abernethy’s interests, with the acquisition of 30,000 fully paid ordinary shares through the Abernethy Superfund. This on-market trade increases his total holdings to 5,816,957 shares, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s prospects.

