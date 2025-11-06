Clime Investment Management Announces Bonus Option Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clime Investment Management Ltd ( (AU:CIW) ) has shared an update.

Clime Investment Management Limited has announced a pro rata issuance of free bonus options to its shareholders, offering one option for every ten fully paid ordinary shares held as of November 12, 2025. These options, exercisable at $0.44 each until June 30, 2026, will be listed on the ASX, providing shareholders in Australia and New Zealand an opportunity to enhance their investment portfolios without additional application costs.

More about Clime Investment Management Ltd

Clime Investment Management Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides a range of investment solutions and services, catering primarily to shareholders in Australia and New Zealand.

