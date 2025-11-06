Clime Investment Management Announces Bonus Issue of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Clime Investment Management Ltd ( (AU:CIW) ).

Clime Investment Management Ltd has announced a proposed bonus issue of securities, with a maximum of 12,161,585 listed options to be issued. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and potentially improve its market positioning by increasing the liquidity and attractiveness of its securities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CIW) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Clime Investment Management Ltd stock, see the AU:CIW Stock Forecast page.

More about Clime Investment Management Ltd

Clime Investment Management Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides a range of investment solutions and services aimed at helping clients achieve their financial goals.

Average Trading Volume: 44,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.09M

