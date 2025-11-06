Clime Investment Management Announces Bonus Issue of Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Clime Investment Management Ltd ( (AU:CIW) ) is now available.

Clime Investment Management Ltd has announced a one-for-ten bonus issue of options for shareholders to acquire fully paid ordinary shares at an exercise price of $0.44 per option. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and liquidity in its shares, with the options set to commence trading on the ASX on November 19, 2025, and expiring on June 30, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CIW) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Clime Investment Management Ltd

Clime Investment Management Ltd operates in the financial industry, focusing on investment management services. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker CIW.

Average Trading Volume: 44,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.09M

