Clime Capital Limited Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

An announcement from Clime Capital Limited ( (AU:CAM) ) is now available.

Clime Capital Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of November 10, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 4,415,676 ordinary fully paid securities, with 106,099 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Clime Capital Limited

Clime Capital Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company is known for managing a portfolio of diversified investments, offering financial products and services to its clients, and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code CAM.

Average Trading Volume: 157,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

